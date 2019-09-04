Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

It’s been about a day since Gizmodo’s sister site Deadspin notified the world that for some reason, actor Jeremy Renner has a fan app also named “Jeremy Renner”—and also that they had absolutely ruined said app by mentioning “porno” on it. Now Jeremy Renner is no more.

In a message to his fans on Jeremy Renner on Wednesday, Jeremy Renner announced that he was pulling the plug on Jeremy Renner.

“The app has jumped the shark. Literally,” Jeremy Renner, whose recent mistakes apparently extend well beyond misuse of the word “literally,” wrote.

“Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days,” Jeremy Renner added. “What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone.”



The “clever” impersonation trick Jeremy Renner is referring to is that there is apparently nothing preventing trolls from creating fake Jeremy Renner profiles on Jeremy Renner, and that any notifications generated by Jeremy Renner appear to be coming from Jeremy Renner. That’s how Deadspin contributor Stefan Heck accidentally caused the Jeremy Renner apocalypse: When these two facts became widely known, Jeremy Renner was flooded with fake Jeremy Renners posting about how much Jeremy Renner loves pornography. (Also, someone was pretending to be Casey Anthony on Jeremy Renner.)

Jeremy Renner launched in early 2017, and according to the Ringer, was promptly overrun by trolls in the ensuing months. (The other Jeremy Renner launched in 1971.) At the time, Jeremy Renner’s business manager Kristoffer Winters told the Ringer that Jeremy Renner would be doubling down on heavier content moderation (emphasis ours):



“It’s not censoring. I wouldn’t say censoring. It’s just that, if someone says something to somebody that is nasty, we’ve decided to block them,” Winters said. “If someone doesn’t like Jeremy [Renner], they don’t have to like Jeremy [Renner]. But that doesn’t mean that we have to post their comments in his app [Jeremy Renner]. They can go to a hundred other places and say something negative.”

Apparently the trolls did not decide to go to a hundred other places, but instead decided to continue plaguing Jeremy Renner on Jeremy Renner.

To summarize, in case this is confusing: Jeremy Renner’s Jeremy Renner was overwhelmed by fake Jeremy Renners sending Jeremy Renner notifications about porno, leading Jeremy Renner to shut down Jeremy Renner.

Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner.

Rest in peace, Jeremy Renner’s Jeremy Renner.

Jeremy Renner.