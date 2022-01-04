Hisense announced a new line of TVs and accessories during CES 2022 that’s set to include some cool upgraded technologies at every price point, including ULED and mini-LED, smart home integrations, and next-generation gaming features.

Like many other home entertainment brands, Hisense has noticed that a pandemic-related moviegoing slump has encouraged more homebound media consumption, with its 65- and 75-inch television categories showing the most rapid growth from 2020 to 2021. It stands to reason, then, that much of the new lineup seems to have been constructed with “bigger is better” in mind, while still trying to maintain the highest-possible picture quality. With its new line, Hisense has jumped on the mini-LED and quantum dot bandwagon, with its flagship U9H Series sporting a mini-LED panel (a first for Hisense) and quantum dot HDR. The U9H is scheduled to begin shipping in late summer, and is priced at $3,120.

The U8H series also pairs a mini-LED panel with Hisense’s ULED technology and quantum dot, and comes in a brand new 75-inch option for those who want to size up. This is the one Hisense touts as its “best all-around TV,” and for your dollar they’re not wrong: While you’ll lose some of the brightness of the U9H at 1,500 nits, the mini-LED panel—plus added support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, FilmMaker Mode and more—is enough to give you a good bang for your buck. The U8H is available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, and pricing starts $1,099.

For a TV that delivers an equally great performance on all of your gaming needs as it does on movies and shows, the U7H series packs in a 120 Hz refresh rate for seamless gameplay alongside IMAX-enhanced picture quality and quantum dot technology. Offering screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, the U7H also comes preloaded with Game Mode Pro, which makes commands from the controller happen almost instantaneously on the screen. Although the U7H drops the mini-LED, its starting price is just $800, so that’s to be expected.

On the software side, Hisense’s entire ULED TV lineup will come preloaded with the Google TV operating system, with access to all the streaming platforms you know and love plus dedicated kids profiles, hands-free voice control, and smart home integration built in.

And if you’re more of a projector person, Hisense’s new PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema and L5G 4K TVs are short-throw laser projectors powered by Android TV. Starting at $3,999, these will cost you, but hey—that’s showbiz, baby.