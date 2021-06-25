Holy Merchandising, Batman, It's the Best Toys of the Week!

Image : Hasbro, McFarlane, and Lego

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round- up of the newest and greatest plastic-based news. This week: Loki brings its latest mystery to the toy shelf, McFarlane goes retro with the Bright Knight, and Donald Duck (and his nephews) get some adorably animated figures. Check it out!



Image : Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom Dynamic 8ction Heroes Donald Duck and Huey, Dewey, and Louie Figures

In March we bid a teary goodbye to Duck Tales... again... and if that’s too much for you to bear in the middle of a pandemic, you can fill those Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Donald Duck-sized holes in your heart with ninth-scale Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Donald Duck figures from Beast Kingdom. The newest additions to the company’s Dynamic 8ction Heroes line all feature 12 points of articulation, and while the fowl triplets each stand three inches tall, Uncle Donald is a little over six inches. You can pre-order Huey, Dewey, and Louie in a three-pack for $90, but Donald is $72 all on his own.

Image : Lego

Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set

With decades worth of games and adventures to draw from, Lego shows no signs of slowing down the expansion of its Super Mario interactive playsets. The latest updates include the addition of Luigi and the ability to have two players navigating a brick-built level at the same time, but more exciting than that is this 1,152-piece Bowser’s Airship set with a compact flying mode that transforms and folds out into a longer fully-playable course. The $100 expansion set, which is available for pre-order now and shipping on August 1, also includes Kamek, Rocky Wrench, and Goomba figures, and a gigantic mechanical version of Bowser’s hand trying to knock Mario off the craft.

Image : Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz Mezco Designer Series Deluxe Alien

If you want an H.R. Giger nightmare staring down at you all day long from your toy shelf, then by all means grab the latest addition to Mezco’s Designer Series: a seven-inch tall version of Alien’s Xenomorph. It’s limited to just 10 points of articulation, which is probably why you can pre-order one for $50, with shipping expected in early 2022, but what it lacks in posability it makes up for with details that include a hinged outer jaw with another pop-out pharyngeal jaw hidden inside, swappable arms and legs, a posable tail, an ovomorph egg that can be open and closed , and even a facehugger you can slap onto your unsuspecting action figures.

Image : McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Batman ‘66 Figures, Batcave, and Batmobile

McFarlane’s been all over the DC Multiverse with its, well, DC Multiverse line , but now a new range of Target-exclusive toys is entrenching itself firmly in the Dark Knight’s more jovial past: specifically, a new line of six-inch scaled (contrasted to the seven-inch of McFarlane’s other primary DC product) toys themed around the beloved 1966 Batman TV series. Kicking off with three figures depicting Adam West’s Batman, Burt Ward’s Robin, and Cesar Romero’s iconic Joker, the range also includes an in-scale Batmobile capable of seating the dynamic duo, as well as a fold out playset replica— approximately 24" wide— of the Batcave and its bevy of computer banks as seen in the show. The line is set to hit Target in August. [Toyark]

Image : Flash Back

Flash Back Dexter Dexte r Morgan Sixth-Scale Figure

If you were one of the many fans of the series Dexter disappointed by the finale that saw the lovable serial killer abandoning his family and moving to Oregon to become a lumberjack, you now have the chance to recreate the character’s fate however you see fit with Flash Back’s 12-inch fully articulated version of Michael C. Hall. The figure includes two outfits—one an upstanding citizen on the side of the law, and the other an apron-donning serial killer preparing to deal with a victim—as well as two swappable head sculpts, nine hands, and accessories that include a fully-stocked knife roll and a blood slide box. Pre-orders are available now, with the $280 figure arriving sometime in early 2022.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Monopoly: Target Edition

You can finally experience the joy of browsing the toy section at Target for new versions of Monopoly at home with a Target-themed version of Monopoly that has players shopping for random stuff at Target instead of buying properties. Makes sense, right? Like a slightly less confusing version of a Christopher Nolan flick, the latest version of the board game includes miniature versions of Target’s iconic red shopping baskets, but instead of cashing out whenever you pass GO, players purchase items in their basket and earn saving tokens, and at the end of the game the player who’s saved the most money wins. Pre-orders are available starting today for $25, with in-store availability starting in August. Stay tuned for the inevitable Walmart and Amazon versions next.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Marvel Legends Loki Sylvie

Loki may only be half way through, but that’s not going to stop Hasbro from teasing toys from the time-twisting adventure. While Loki in his “Variant” jacket provided by the TVA was already turned into a figure for the first wave of Disney+ inspired toys, now Hasbro has teased that it’s bringing Sophia Di Martino’s mysterious Sylvie to the line too. While no major details were released, the figure comes with her sword, and at least one dynamic hand to pose her enchanting her enemies... and frenemies. The figure is due to release for f all, and will retail for the usual Marvel Legends price of around $22-25. [Toyark]

Image : Hog Wild

Hog Wild Wing Ball

Even basic high school physics will tell you that punching a giant hole through an airplane will severely inhibit its ability to fly. But Hog Wild has radically reimagined the design of the classic Nerf foam football with the Wing Ball, a hollow tube that can apparently outperform a traditional pigskin and fly farther and faster, even if you’re not a seasoned quarterback. The Wing Ball is essentially a single aerodynamic wing that’s curved so that both ends meet and attach to form a tube. No matter its orientation to the ground it generates lift, and if you’ve got a throwing arm that doubles as a cannon, the $15 toy can apparently hit airspeeds of up to 88 miles per hour.

