Get Ready Spider Monkey, Hot Topic Is Releasing New Twilight Gear

Get your Cullen squad ready, this new Twilight collection includes the coveted baseball jersey.

Hot Topic gave io9 a first look at the line dropping this Friday, February 3 in stores and online at hottopic.com and heruniverse.com. The six-piece collection celebrates the late-2000s book and film franchise, the latter of which starred The Batman’s Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as a vampire-human couple who fall into forbidden, angsty love. The collection includes a cosplay-inspired version of Bella’s prom dress—perfect for a Valentine’s Day date. If you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day instead by marathoning the movies, there’s nostalgic Team Edward and Team Jacob gear that’s perfect for the occasion.

Prices for the collection will range from $26.90 to $54.90 and it’s offered in plus sizes too! Check out the fandom fashion preview below.

If you’re more on the werewolves’ side, here’s the Jacob Wolf Pack Muscle Tank Top ($24.90).



Look at the details of this screen-accurate Bella Swan prom cosplay dress ($49.90).



And of course, here’s the jersey. The Cullen Baseball woven button-up ($44.90) comes in enough sizes to get a group together and play a game. There’s also a Vampire Baseball raglan tee ($26.90).

Find the perfect fit at Hot Topic—and if you recreate the baseball scene set to Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole,” leave us some photos in the comments



