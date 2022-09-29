The latest instance of House of the Dragon queer-baiting brings into focus the show’s resident lovable yet chaotic baddie Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who exudes attraction to anyone (let’s be real). F ans already have noted t he sapphic implications between Alicent and Rhaenyra as being at the root of their division, and young Leanor’s love interest became a “bury your gays ” tragedy. The show handles it s gay characters very messily! So really, this subdued reveal doesn’t quite count.

In last week’s episode, we saw that Daemon and his wife Laena have a good deal in their extended- stay Airbnb in Pentos—as well as a closeness between the Targaryen prince and a server that felt like it was putting down exactly what we think. I t’s more prominent in a deleted scene where Laena passes by Daemon and the lusciously haired man engaged in a consensual dalliance.

So bi status is definitely on the table, if you know what I mean. Plus we know Daemon’s not one to deny himself any pleasure he seeks, whether it’s his fine Valyrian wife or passing entertainment while they wait for their latest child to be born. The latter ended tragically— very on brand for Game of Thrones—and we’re bummed we didn’t get more of Laena, since she was definitely down with their decadent lifestyle and was a badass dragon rider too. They had major Oberyn and Ellaria vibes.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

