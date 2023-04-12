House of the Dragon Season 2 Gets to Work

Metalpocalypse returns for a new animated movie. The team behind Scream 6 is taking on a Universal monster. Plus, watch the Man of Steel take on Onomatopoeia in Superman & Lois, and what’s coming on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Spoilers, away!

Grafted

Variety reports short film director Sasha Rainbow will make her feature debut with Grafted, a body horror film said to tell “the story of a Chinese student who travels to New Zealand to complete the scientific work of her deceased father only to find a new way of achieving popularity, one body at a time.” Joyena Sun, Jared Turner, Jess Hong, Eden Hart, Sepiutaruth To’a, Ginette McDonald, and Mark Mitchinson are attached to star.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

Bloody-Disgusting reports Brendon Small will return to direct a brand-new Metalocalypse animated movie in which frontman Nathan Explosion “finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?” Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt, Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, King Diamond, Mark Hamill, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, and Livia Zita are attached to star.

Untitled Monster Thriller

Deadline also has word Scream 6 co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are attached to direct a currently untitled “monster thriller” at Universal Pictures. Though details on the plot are currently unavailable, the film is reportedly based on a script by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick.

MaXXXine

Filming is officially underway on MaXXXine, according to A24 on Twitter.

Deadline reports Julie Bowen is will star in Hysteria!, a new series at Peacock from creator Matthew Scott Kane following “a group of 1980s high school misfits as they exploit the growing hysteria around teen occult activity” amidst the unfolding moral panic of the 1980 s. Bowen is said to play Linda Campbell, “the mother of a teenage outcast” who “experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question everything she knows about her son, as well as the growing threat of Satanism in their small Midwestern town.” Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) is attached to direct the pilot.

House of the Dragon

HBO has confirmed that production has officially begun on the second season of House of the Dragon, with—take a big breath—Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham all reprising their roles from season one.

The Ark

Spoiler TV has a short synopsis for “Everybody Wins,” the first season finale of The Ark.

Ark One tries to broker peace with its adversary but doesn’t realize it could cost everything.

From

The incoming season two characters experience “a tense night in the diner” in the synopsis for “The Kindness of Strangers,” the second episode of From’s second season.

A tense night in the diner as the residents and newcomers wait for sunrise; fear permeates the wreckage beneath the Matthews house, as Jim and Tom struggle to keep a panicked bus passenger quiet.

Star Trek: Picard

KSiteTV has a handful of photos from “Vox,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. Head over there to see the rest.

Yellowjackets

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Two Truths,” this week’s episode of Yellowjackets. More at the link.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Laurence Fishburne reprises his role as Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Dr. Bill Foster in a clip from this Saturday’s episode of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Dr. Foster | Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Superman & Lois

Superman battles Onomatopoeia in the trailer for “Of Sound Mind,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois 3x06 Promo “Of Sound Mind” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

Titans

Finally, HBO Max has released a trailer for the final episodes of Titans on HBO Max.

Titans: The Final Episodes | Official Trailer | HBO Max

