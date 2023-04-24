House of the Dragons Season 2 Adds 4 Non-Blondes

Filming of the sophomore season of House of the Dragon has begun, but new members of the cast are still being announced. Four additional actors have just come aboard the extremely popular Game of Thrones prequel, and none of them will be forced to put on platinum blonde wigs.



You might not know these actors well—although several have a strong theatrical background—but we do know who they’re playing. Simon Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful) will play Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to the conniving foot fetishist Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). Freddie Fox (Slow Horses) will play Ser Gwayne Hightower, son of the Hand of the King Otto (Rhys Ifans), brother to Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and uncle to King Aegon, Queen Helaena, and Prince Aemond.

Gayle Rankin (Perry Mason, GLOW) will play Alys Rivers, “a healer and resident of Harrenhal” who may have been fathered by Ser Lyonel Strong, which would make her Larys’ half-sister. And Abubakar Salim (Raised by Wolves) will play Alyn of Hull, a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who, in the books, is thought to be a bastard son of Corlys “The Seasnake” Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).

Now, the question is, how many of these characters will make it out of season two alive?

