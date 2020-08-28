How to Get In on Apple's $9.75 Million Powerbeats 2 Class Action Settlement

These are the Powerbeats Pro—but the Powerbeats 2 are the ones you might be eligible to receive some recompense for. Photo : Adam Clark Estes/Gizmodo

If you bought a pair of Powerbeats 2, you may be entitled to some sweet, sweet cash, as Apple has agreed to settle for $9.75 million.



Advertisement

To get that moolah, you can mosey on over to the lawsuit’s website and submit a claim form online (or if you prefer snail mail, you can also download a form). To be eligible, you have to have purchased Powerbeats 2 earphones not for resale before Aug. 7, 2020. You have until Nov. 20, 2020, to file. Some folks may have already been notified either by mail or email with a Claim Identification Number and Confirmation Code. If you have, you can visit this site and enter those two numbers.

The lawsuit, titled Simmons et al. v. Apple Inc., alleged that the Powerbeats 2 were defective as they couldn’t hold a charge, even if you barely used them. The plaintiffs also claimed that not only did Apple misrepresent battery life, but also, they weren’t adequately sweat and water-resistant. Lastly, the plaintiffs alleged that Apple wouldn’t properly repair or replace Powerbeats 2 within the one-year limited warranty period.

Advertisement

It should be noted that while Apple has agreed to the settlement, in a notice from the court, it “denie[d] each and every one of the allegations of unlawful conduct, any wrongdoing, and any liability whatsoever, and no court or other entity has any judgment or other determination of liability.” Basically, Apple is paying to make this go away and maintains it did nothing wrong.

So how much are you going to get? That depends. Of that $9.75 million, the lawyers are expected to receive a little over $3.7 million. The remaining amount will be distributed to whoever submits a claim. The actual amount given will also depend on how many people file claims, and whether you can provide proof of purchase, or if Apple has a record of you attempting a warranty repair or replacement. There’s a “point system” that’s further detailed on page 5 of this document, but the most any one person can receive is $189. Engadget cites the case’s lawyers as also saying people with proof of purchase or repair will get roughly $76, and $38 for those without.

This isn’t the only class action lawsuit Apple’s settled recently that you might be eligible to claim some money for. In July, Apple also settled for $500 million over iPhone throttling. If you haven’t already, you can also submit a claim for an estimated $25 until Oct. 4, 2020.