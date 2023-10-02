How to Watch Google's Big Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 Event

Google’s next big phone and watch are set to be unveiled this week, or at least, Google is going to either confirm or deny the tsunami of leaks detailing what’s coming with the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.

Google’s big “Made by Google” hardware showcase will take place in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. ET, or 7 a.m. PT. So far, the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 are effectively confirmed by teaser videos Google released back in August.

Advertisement

Where to Watch the Made by Google Event

Users can tune in on Google’s official YouTube channel. The keynote live stream is already available with the conference expected to start at 10 a.m. sharp (that is, unless they start late, like Meta did last week with its Quest 3 announcement).

#MadeByGoogle ‘23: Keynote

As with all past events, we expect the stream to start with the usual promo video before the big company heads dig into the fine details behind the new hardware live in front of the gathered press. Last year, Google started with the Pixel Watch before revealing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so anybody only looking to see what the tech giant has in store for its latest smartphone may have to wait a bit. Unless Google has some hardware surprise in store, the company will likely focus on the software feature set we’ll get with the Pixel 8.

Advertisement Advertisement

Otherwise, Gizmodo will be covering the event live in person in NYC, so if you’re looking for a bit more colorful commentary about Google’s latest hardware offerings, be sure to check out our page for more updates as they come.

Should We Expect Anything That’s Not a Phone or Watch?

We already have the full breakdown of what we expect with the Pixel 8 and Watch 2, but is Google going to give us any surprises? Last year, Google also revealed its Pixel Tablet, and even though Google’s first screen-only device was fairly solid for its price, it’s not going to have the same yearly release schedule as the company’s phone and watch products.

Advertisement

Perhaps we’ll learn something about a rumored AirTags-type tracker from Google. Earlier this year, Google joined with Apple on a GPS tracker standard, pointing to the former looking to get into the GPS locater game to some extent.

It’s too soon for any kind of Pixel Fold sequel either as we just got our first look at Google’s first foldable at Google I/O 2023 this past May. Google-owned FitBit also saw a new release last month with the Charge 6, and the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to incorporate some FitBit technology. Google might mention its new Chromebook Plus during the conference, but the company likely won’t spend much time dwelling on it. If there’s not much else to this year’s announcement, we can expect Google to emphasize the software, especially new AI integration.