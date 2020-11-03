How to Watch Day 1 of Election Results on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and More

Donald Trump spits vitriol and hate at a neo-fascist rally on November 2, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (left) Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally on November 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (right) Photo : Brendan Smialowski/Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

It’s election day in the U.S., with millions of Americans heading to the polls to vote for either Donald Trump, a hate-filled turd who’s determined to dismantle democracy, or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. And if you’re wondering how to watch the first day of election results live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and more, Gizmodo has got you covered.



Advertisement

At least 99.5 million Americans have already voted through mail-in ballots and in-person early voting, according to CNN, which amounts to roughly 2/3 of the entire number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. But there are plenty of votes that will be cast today, which could determine the future of American democracy for generations to come.

Some networks, like NBC News, have livestreams that start in the early morning and will be available all day. But viewers likely won’t be getting any real results until the evening, East Coast time. And don’t expect to hear a final winner announced tonight, unless it’s a landslide for either candidate.

Advertisement

For example, if Biden is ahead by more than ten points in deeply Republican Georgia by tonight, it would likely signal a sea change in the electorate and Trump would almost certainly lose. But if eastern states like Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania are all very close, it could be weeks or months until we know the winner.

Hang on to your butts. And stay safe out there, friends, especially if you’re planning on voting in-person today. Bring a lawn chair and pack a lunch because the lines in many places could be long.

YouTube



NBC News has a livestream on YouTube with all-day coverage starting at 6am ET/3am PT.

has a livestream on with all-day coverage starting at 6am ET/3am PT. PBS Newshour has a livestream on YouTube starting at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

has a livestream on starting at 4pm ET/1pm PT. ABC News has a livestream on YouTube starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

has a livestream on starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT. CBS News has a livestream on YouTube starting at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

has a livestream on starting at 5pm ET/2pm PT. The Washington Post has a livestream on YouTube YouTube at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT and another on YouTube

has a livestream on at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT and another on Univision also has a livestream on YouTube

also has a livestream on And if you’re morbidly curious about what’s going on over at Fox News, the pro-Trump propaganda channel has a livestream on YouTube

Facebook

PBS Newshour has a livestream on Facebook starting at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

has a livestream on starting at 4pm ET/1pm PT. ABC News has a livestream on Facebook

has a livestream on And NBC News has a livestream on Facebook

Twitch

Joe Biden has a Twitch stream featuring Barack Obama starting at 12pm ET/9am PT, and running until 2pm ET/11am PT.

G/O Media may get a commission Air by Bellesa $79 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VOTEAIR

It’s not clear if Donald Trump will be participating in anything on Twitch, but the president still has his own page on the video game service.

Reuters

Reuters TV has options for watching the returns on devices like your iPad, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Advertisement

You can watch Reuters TV on iOS Android



on And you can also watch Reuters TV on Roku Fire TV

President Trump has already promised to contest the election results as soon as polls close in states like Pennsylvania. Trump has repeatedly claimed that any votes counted after election day are fraudulent, a transparent lie intended to sow division and chaos.

Advertisement

Trump has already barricaded himself in the White House, erecting even more security walls this week to make sure the filthy masses stay out of his sight.

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Advertisement

Just do your best to stay calm tonight as the early election results come in. This election is happening during a pandemic, something that has necessitated an unusually high number of absentee and mail-in ballots. And this is just the first day of counting the votes. It will take some time to properly count everything, even if Trump and his army of lawyers try to illegally stop the count.

We probably won’t know the winner by tonight, but that’s okay. It means every state is counting their ballots properly.

Advertisement

Every vote should count. And that’s not a partisan statement. The fact that it could be construed as partisan to want every vote to count shows you just how weird and dangerous things have gotten in the U.S. during the Trump era. And it shows just how important it is for everyone to go make their voice heard.