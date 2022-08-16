Mark Ruffalo talks about his plans for his MCU future, including Avengers: Secret Wars. A new Saw is on the way. She-Hulk’s Kat Coiro teases Daredevil’s role in the series. Plus, good news for the return of Severance, and more footage from AMC’s Interview With the Vampire. Spoilers now!



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Deadline reports Viola Davis has been cast as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, the main villain of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Avengers: Secret Wars/World War Hulk

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mark Ruffalo stated he’d be down for another solo Hulk movie “anytime [Marvel] wants to do it.” Ruffalo additionally described the company’s plans for Secret Wars as “pretty amazing” and a “big bang.”

Saw 10

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced a tenth film in the Saw franchise will be released on October 27, 2023. [Deadline]

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Tilda Swinton makes the one wish no genie wants to hear in a new clip from Three Thousand Years of Longing.

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING | “Wish We Never Met” Official Clip | MGM Studios

Severance

Adam Scott confirmed the second season of Severance begins filming “pretty soon” in a recent interview with SiriusXM.

Yeah, we’re getting ready and, and are gonna start here, here pretty soon. And so it’s all starting to come together. [I’m] trying to think if, if, if I can say anything more or if a tranquilizer dart will come in from off-screen.

Adam Scott Reveals Latest Details on Season Two of ‘Severance’

Daredevil/She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

When asked if Daredevil’s role in She-Hulk will serve as a continuation of the Netflix series, director Kat Coiro stated the character’s return to the MCU is both “very conscious” and “very much planned” on Marvel’s part.

I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but it’s very conscious and it’s very much planned. That’s all I can say.

[Comic Book]

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle also implied there’s movement on the upcoming Armor Wars series at Disney+ in response to a fan on Twitter.

What We Do in the Shadows

Speaking with TV Line, Harvey Guillén stated Guillermo will “finally be honest with himself” as he reconnects with his family in tonight’s episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

This season we dive into Guillermo questioning lots of things. We dive into his love interest and who that might be, and we question his family dynamic. And some of the questions that have been asked by the audience and by himself, they finally get answered this season. A lot of questions get answered this season. He’s going to finally be honest with himself and the question he asks himself in the mirror will be answered. We’re halfway through the season and if you notice, his fit has already changed, his attitude has changed, he’s a bit more sassy and doesn’t take bullshit from anyone anymore. That year in Europe, when he was in London with Nadja, really opened his eyes. He did an Eat, Pray, Love of his own. He self-discovered who he is, and he even came back with new fighting techniques that we did not know he had until the episode at the Night Market.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

A new set photo has our first look at Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood in the upcoming Percy Jackson TV show.

Resident Alien

Asta reveals her secret to Dan in the synopsis for “The Weight,” the August 24 episode of Resident Alien.

Asta tells Dan about the shooting; Harry learns what it takes to be a good friend.

[Spoiler TV]

Wrecked

A serial killer in a duck costume wreaks havoc aboard a cruise ship in images from BBC Three’s new horror-comedy series, Wrecked. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for more.

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz becomes addicted to alien mist in the trailer for “Follow You Down,” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell, New Mexico 4x11 Promo “Follow You Down” (HD) Final Season

Interview With the Vampire

Finally, a TV spot for AMC’s Interview With the Vampire focuses on Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire | Quiet Dark | AMC

Banner art by Jim Cook



