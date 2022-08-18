The long wait for Gert’s return is almost over. This November, Scottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland is back after four years away— and, from the looks of these covers and pages exclusive to io9, it’s as energetic, violent, and funny as ever.

“If you liked the first 20 issues of I Hate Fairyland, then you’re going to LOVE the new ongoing,” Young, who is now joined by artist Brett Bean, told io9 via email. “I’ve had a few years to build up some brand new things for Gert to hate. This time around she’s all grown up and as brutal and funny as ever!”

I Hate Fairyland is about a young woman named Gert who, as a child, was stuck in the mythical world of Fairyland, which she hated and desperately tried to escape . It ran for 20 issues, from October 2015 to July 2018, and is now restarting as an ongoing series. This time, Gert is grown up and out of Fairyland, but, wouldn’t you guess it, she’s going to have to go back. Which she is really not happy about.

“I’ve loved comic books since I was a kid and it’s been a dream come true to reimagine Gert and get to work with Skottie on the new series,” Bean told io9. You can see the proof of that below as io9 has an exclusive reveal of four covers of I Hate Fairyland #1 as well as three preview pages.

Pretty awesome stuff. But once you see what Gert is up to in the real world , it gets even wilder.

Gert is all of us who ever worked retail or food service and couldn’t stand over-bearing customers.

I Hate Fairyland #1 by Scottie Young and Brett Bean will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 16. It’ll also be available on digital platforms like Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

