Accelerator Tunnel

LCLS-II is the new superconducting element of SLAC’s longstanding particle accelerator. It’ll accelerate elections to produce X-rays that are 10,000 times brighter than its predecessor, LCLS (Linac Coherent Light Source).

The tunnel that holds LCLS and LCLS-II is nearly 2 miles long. On the ground, two lines indicate where you should be walking and where you should definitely not cross (unless you’re authorized to mess with the high-energy electron beam at the left in this image).