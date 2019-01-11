Screenshot: IMDB

IMDB has launched a free streaming service called Freedive that features dozens of movies and TV shows. And while it doesn’t have new releases, the selection isn’t half bad, with movies like Drive, Adaptation, Gattaca, True Romance, Last Action Hero, Legends of the Fall, and Panic Room as well as TV shows like Fringe, Quantum Leap, Gilligan’s Island, Heroes, and The Bachelor.



Freedive viewers can watch movies and TV shows on their computer desktop or through Amazon devices like the Fire TV, though the content is all ad-supported. IMDB, which started as a fan site but has been owned by Amazon since 1998, says that a mobile app is launching soon.

“Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch,” Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDB said in a statement. “With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free. We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb’s leading mobile apps.”

The service also seems to be a vehicle for providing more exposure to IMDB’s a number of original video series that you’ve probably never heard of. Thankfully the service doesn’t require a subscription.

One cool thing about the service that sets it apart from others is that it each category displays the top-rated movies first. As IMDB notes, a lot of people use IMDB rankings to determine if a movie is good or not and it’s a great way to scroll through movies to see what you might enjoy.

Freedive is only available in the U.S. at the moment and it’s unclear if there are any plans to launch internationally.

If you haven’t seen Last Action Hero in a long time, now’s your chance. Seriously. It’s a great movie. And if you think I’m joking, watch it again. I guarantee it’s better than you remember.

