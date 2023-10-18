One of the most exciting aspects of a new Indiana Jones film being released was the realization there would be new merch. Over the years, Indy has had plenty of merch, from toys and props to sleeping bags and bed sheets, but he hasn’t had anything major in 15 years. In that time, since the release of his last film in 2008, the collectibles marketplace has gotten so much more exciting and robust. So a 2023 film meant more, better merch, and if you collect action figures, it meant six-inch figures.

Advertisement

The equivalent of the Star Wars Black Series and Marvel Legends line, the Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures were the crown jewel of Hasbro’s plans to make new Indy toys. The line spanned most of Indy’s history, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark, moving toward Temple of Doom, and eventually, this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Over 20 figures were released in the line but, after June’s announcement of figures from Last Crusade, the line has gone quiet.

When asked about Adventure Series back at San Diego Comic-Con, Patrick Schneider, Hasbro’s global marketing director told io9, “We don’t comment on anything beyond what’s revealed at this point,” but he added that “I would love to see more come down the line.” That’s not super encouraging, so with those Last Crusade figures finally arriving to collectors, we decided to rank all of the Adventure Series figures as a possible, but hopefully not, farewell.