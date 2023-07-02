Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny Whips Up a Muted Box Office

The month of June has been pretty crowded with one blockbuster (or more) releasing each week. Closing out June is Disney’s Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford’s first lead blockbuster role in years and his final portrayal of the role he’s inhabited since Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981. And for a franchise that hasn’t really been around in that way since 2008, the newest installment is starting off rather soft.



According to various outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter, Dial of Destiny has opened to a worldwide box office of $130 million. $60 million of it belongs to the domestic market, and it’s expected to earn $82 million after the mid-week holiday. (The Fourth of July lands on Tuesday this year .) As noted by THR, this movie was always going to be something of a tough sell: it’s been 15 years since the last Indy movie, meaning younger audiences may not know the character; and older audiences who do know him may have waited for word of mouth or the actual holiday to turn up and see it. Still, those who’ve seen it have mostly enjoyed it, which may help get more eyes on it before its theatrical run wraps.

Advertisement

This weekend’s other big release was Dreamworks’ Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. In the US, it opened to $5.2 million and an international start of $12.8 million. While the movie’s had trailers play in front of various films in recent months like Across the Spider-Verse (which crossed $600 million worldwide as of this weekend), it’s also being buried by a variety of other films, animated and live-action alike. Similarly, Warner Bros.’ The Flash keeps shorting out, now at $245.4 million worldwide, with its domestic haul hitting $99.2 million.

Outside of Insidious: The Red Door on July 7, Indiana Jones has the following week to itself in terms of genre movies. But after this week, it’s more blockbusters, starting with Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12. From there, the month is filled with the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone on July 21, and Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot on July 28.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.