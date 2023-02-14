Check Out Even More Indie Games Crowdfunding During Zine Month

If I missed your favorite...

Someone asked me last time why I chose the category “ungovernable” and honestly I thought it sounded cooler than “gross-genre.” Literally no other reason other than I wanted it to be rad. I hope everyone found a new game, or two, to support. More this time next week. And remember, i f you think that your favorite ZiMo game (or your own!) deserves to be on this list in the future, send me an email. I’m excited to hear from you.



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.