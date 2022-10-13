The cast of Dune: The Sisterhood keeps getting more stacked with another exciting addition. Deadline reports that Indira Varma has joined the ensemble of the HBO Max and Legendary prequel series to their Dune franchise. She was most recently seen as the heroic Imperial double agent Tala in the Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi; she was also a fan- favorite as Sand Snake Ellaria in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Varma joins Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, who were previously announced to star in the series centering around the Harkonnen sisters as they establish the Bene Gesserit sect in order to protect humankind. Varma is set to play Empress Natalya, which the report describes “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.”



Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer with Alison Schapker co-showrunn ing and executive producing as well. Dune d irector Denis Villeneuve and writer Jon Spaihts are among the show’s executive producers; the co- w riters of Sisterhood of Dune ( the novel the series is based on) are also involved: Brian Herbert is attached as executive producer, and Kevin J. Anderson is a co-producer.

Advertisement

io9 will bring you more Dune news as the franchise continues to expand.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

