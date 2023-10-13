Interview With the Vampire Teases Out a Bloody Seduction

Interview With the Vampire, one of the few projects from a major network that has been able to resume production during the continued SAG-AFTRA strike, (and one of my personal favorite TV shows), has finally gotten a new teaser. Yesterday at New York City Comic Con, audiences got a first taste of season two only minutes before the full teaser was put online. Take a look for yourself.

First Look Scene from Interview with the Vampire Season 2 | Premieres 2024 | AMC+

Two vampires from season one—Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles)—ride up to a rich Frenchman’s mansion alongside Armand (Assad Zaman) and his coven of vampires. After reading the mind of one of the guards, Santiago (Ben Daniels) leads the coven into the mansion for a massacre. Outside of the brutal slayings of wealth hoarders and war profiteers, Louis and Armand flirt shamelessly with each other. At one point a man is decapitated behind them. It’s dramatic, it’s absurdist, it’s gory, it’s romantic, it’s absolutely perfect.

So far, there’s been no release date announced for season two of Interview With the Vampire, Rolin Jones’ reimagining of Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series. The first season was a seven-episode spectacular that ended with journalist Daniel Molly (Eric Bogosian) challenging Louis’ version of events and the spectacular reveal of Rashid as the vampire Armand.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

