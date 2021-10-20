This month we kicked off our returning, mostly annual Halloween Costume Show, giving you the chance to share what you’re planning for this year’s spooky event. There’s still time to show us what you’ve got planned, with Halloween sneakily getting closer and closer!



Advertisement

With just under two weeks to go until Halloween, here’s our first progress point along the way for you to reveal what you’re working on for your costume so far—or if you have one sorted already! Like, say, maybe you just attended a nice first-time-in-a-while comic convention and decided to double up for your Halloween costume this year too? But even if you’re still working on your own costume, or haven’t even started thinking about it yet, you’ve still got time to share your plans with us. Like io9 commenters Gordon Shumway and Mike up above, who showed us some smashing costumes in the form of the Big Mouth skin from Fortnite, and DCEU’s take on Barry Allen!

Every Wednesday in the run up to Halloween we’ll be running weekly check-in posts highlighting submissions so far to keep you inspired—or give you a place to share your costume if you’re not quite done yet. Next week on the Friday before the big day, October 29, we’ll round up every shared costume to feature here on io9 and on our social feeds, in celebration of your collective awesomeness.

If you need some inspiration to get started, be sure to check out previous years’ Costume Shows, but otherwise, get sharing in the comments section! And don’t forget, as always: please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together. We’ll be back next week to share some pictures along the way!

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.