It’s a Wonderful Knife Reimagines a Classic Tale With a Slasher Twist

The weather outside is about to get really frightful with more holiday killers on the loose in horror films this year, including the ghostly figure in It’s a Wonderful Knife.

As you can tell from the title, it’s a send- up of Christmastime classic It’s a Wonderful Life, and director Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and writer Michael Kennedy (Freaky) are poised to deliver more of their darkly comic slasher fare. F rom the looks of this delightfully fun trailer, we’re in for a not-so-silent night this winter.

It’s A Wonderful Knife Official Trailer | HD | RLJE Films | Ft. Justin Long, Joel McHale

Starring the always-in-danger horror good luck charm Justin Long as a nefarious mayor, the film centers on Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop), whose life is less than wonderful a year after saving her town from a killer on Christmas Eve. So of course, she wishes she’d never been born-- and under a mysterious light in the sky that very wish comes true with chilling consequences. Because of course in a timeline where she never existed, the killer was never caught.

Advertisement

See It’s a Wonderful Knife November 10 in theaters.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.