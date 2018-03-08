Screenshot: Google Trends

Today is International Women’s Day, a day when we’re meant to celebrate the accomplishments of (and reflect on the ongoing struggles for equality by) those people who identify as women. Google Trends reveals it’s also the single most popular day in the calendar year for the angry or curious to ask their computers that most pressing of questions: buht whaddabout MEN?!

Though small in comparison to the number of folks searching for the actual holiday March 8th is designated as, a growing portion of people (men, one imagines) commemorate all that women have given to the world by wondering why they’re being left out—leading to search spikes for “International Men’s Day” each March. WHY CAN’T WE HAVE A DAY? one imagines them shouting to a world largely built to cater to their interests.

That holiday exists. International Men’s Day is November 19th.

Screenshot: screenshot

Search interest in International Men’s Day during International Men’s Day is, conspicuously, nowhere near as popular as during the other widely-observed gender-based holiday where, for once, men are explicitly not the focus. And before you say it, no, searches for “International Women’s Day” don’t rise on November 19th either.

Really, a pretty strange set coincidences, informed by the usage data of world’s most popular website. What could it mean.

