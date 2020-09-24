We come from the future
It's Not Just You, a Ton of Google Services Just Went Down

alysestanley
Alyse Stanley
Filed to:Google
Illustration for article titled Its Not Just You, a Ton of Google Services Just Went Down
Screenshot: Down Detector

If you’ve been experiencing issues trying to access Google or YouTube, you’re not alone. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening, tons of users worldwide reported problems with Google and the many services under the tech giant’s umbrella, including Google Drive, Gmail, Stadia, the Play Store, and even Nest.

Some, such as Gmail, were taking significantly more time to load while other services like Google’s Play Store and Calendar seemed to be on an endless boot-up loop and wouldn’t load at all. DownDetector currently shows outages for just about all of Google’s services in areas all over the world. According to the site, the bulk of reports are coming from Australia, the U.S., and east Asia, with users primarily having issues logging in.

We’ve reached out to Google for more info. Honestly, a worldwide Google outage is absolutely on-brand for the year we’re having so far, so I’m hardly surprised.

Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance games reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

