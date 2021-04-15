We come from the future
James O'Keefe, Professional Person Impersonator, Firmly Denies Impersonating Persons

Dell Cameron
That’s O’Keefe.
That's O'Keefe.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais (AP)

James O’Keefe, whose criminal record includes entry of a federal lawmaker’s office under false pretense along with three goons dressed as telephone repairmen, would like you to know that he did not, under any circumstance, operate fake accounts on Twitter.

That settles that.

A Twitter spokesperson on Thursday told Gizmodo that, despite his declaration of innocence and threats to sue the company, O’Keefe was, in fact, caught “misleading others” by “operating fake accounts,” which is a violation of one of its longstanding rules.

O’Keefe’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended. His organization, Project Veritas, is also currently suspended.

In a statement on Telegram, O’Keefe denied having “operated fake accounts,” calling the accusation “defamatory” and promising to sue. Twitter had no comment on the matter.

James O’Keefe mugshot from failed phone-tampering escapade
James O'Keefe mugshot from failed phone-tampering escapade
Photo: Federal Authorities

O’Keefe supporters, including Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, whose office phones presumably no one has ever tried tampering with in an idiotic costumed caper, rushed to his defense only moments after the ban was in place.

“I had breakfast with this hero yesterday,” Massie said.

Other figures, including journalist (sure, why not) Andy Ngo, were eager to tie O’Keefe’s suspension to his work, which, believe it or not, mostly involves doing the thing he says he’s didn’t do.

Illustration for article titled James O&#39;Keefe, Professional Person Impersonator, Firmly Denies Impersonating Persons
Screenshot: Twitter

The suspension comes on the heels of a blockbuster report by O’Keefe, his defenders note, involving... wait this can’t be right... nope, checks out... an O’Keefe employee impersonating a nurse on Tinder.

The employee, according to the New York Post, managed to record a CNN staffer confessing to a Massive Conspiracy at the network to play up covid-19 death tolls in an effort to get Joe Biden elected—or something.

The employee, whose job did not entail the tallying of covid-19 deaths, is described in reports as a “technical director,” which loosely means he knows how to work an audio board.

More than 560,000 Americans have died as a result of contracting covid-19, according to authoritative sources, such as top vaccinology, epidemiology, and contract-tracing experts across the country.

Dell Cameron

Senior Reporter, Privacy & Security

eyebreakthings
EyeBreakThings

to play up covid-19 death tolls

First, So? “Played up” doesn’t mean falsifying data. Were CNN’s numbers different from official sources?

in an effort to get Joe Biden elected

That only works if the other guy has been on-record saying he’s intentionally playing it down to get himself re-elected.

ETA: Oh man, I just read the NY Post article.  It’s pretty much “fear sells”.  No shit, ever consumed right-wing media?