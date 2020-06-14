We come from the future
Japanese Flip Phones, a Hidden Ancient Roman City, and Overrated Pastries: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

alysestanley
Alyse Stanley
Filed to:Best of Gizmodo
Best of Gizmodo
Clockwise from top left: Don Nguyen, Nate Powell (Skulls For Justice); Jim Cooke (Gizmodo); Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, Shutterstock); Getty Images.
I hope everyone had a good week, except for my coworker Catie Keck who recently committed slander by calling macarons and oatmeal raisin cookies overrated. Fact: Those are fire and anyone who says otherwise is a cop.

This week, the folks at Gizmodo covered some truly amazing stories. Like how a team of researchers used radar to uncover an ancient Roman city, or how Deadpool inexplicably ended up on a Black Lives Matter mural, and why we still have plenty of reason to miss Nintendo’s Virtual Boy even if it was one of the company’s most definitive failures back in the ‘90s.

We also gave you the low-down on the Dell XPS 15, broke down why confederate monuments are essentially pollution steeped in racism, and reported on a certain transphobic author (who I will hereby exclusively refer to as she-who-must-not-be-named) and why she should really just log off already. 

Read all these blogs and more below:

Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance games reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

