The Cannoli Isn't the Most Overrated Pastry—But It's Close

Image : Pixabay

A recent conversation between employees at Gizmodo dot com (a science and technology website) has led to an ongoing dialogue about the value of pastries. More specifically, my esteemed colleagues discussed—and have continued to discuss on various occasions—what qualifies as the most overrated among these not-quite-a-meal “treats.” To be clear, most pastries are bullshit, both conceptually and in terms of actual taste. [Ed. Note: !!!] But identifying the most bullshit pastry has divided staffers—some of whom I even respected before hearing their bad pastry takes.



What’s important to remember is that we are not talking about the worst pastries. Here we are discussing dough treats that disappoint relative to the clout they generally enjoy, pastries that some might even mistakenly characterize as “good.” These baked goods needn’t be expensive nor bad (though some are), they just have to make you wish you had picked another, more satisfying food item when picked from, say, a sumptuous breakfast spread. The pastry experiences that promise the most and deliver the least, basically.

Let’s begin, moving from somewhat overrated to shockingly, unbelievably overrated.