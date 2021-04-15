Photo : Patrick Semansky ( AP )

Earth today received parting words from Jeff Bezos, as the soon-to-be-former Amazon CEO turned over his shoulder on the slow walk to the rocket launch pad and observed: damn, you guys really need to turn this dump around—I mean, Christ, look at yourselves.



The message was transcribed in a press release included in Amazon’s annual shareholder letter, which is scheduled to be the last of the founder’s investor dispatches while occupying the role of CEO. Bezos wrote that future leadership really needs to do better by its employees:

Does your Chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer? No, he doesn’t. I think we need to do a better job for our employees. While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it’s clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees – a vision for their success.

Or rather, think some thoughts about gifting employees some kind of unspecified additional success value on top of the existing success for which Amazonians should be grateful. Those employees who talked to media bums and collected settlements for alleged unfair labor practices are not relaying the full picture as seen from the lofty vantage point of the richest man in the world:

If you read some of the news reports, you might think we have no care for employees. In those reports, our employees are sometimes accused of being desperate souls and treated as robots. That’s not accurate. They’re sophisticated and thoughtful people who have options for where to work. When we survey fulfillment center employees, 94% say they would recommend Amazon to a friend as a place to work.