Jennifer Lopez Will Battle a Killer AI in a New Netflix Movie

Twenty years after The Cell, Jennifer Lopez is going back to sci-fi. Photo : New Line Cinema

A person doesn’t get to be as famous as Jennifer Lopez without having a wide-ranging career. Music, movies, television— s he’s basically done it all, with a few small exceptions. One of those is science fiction. Oh sure, she was in The Cell and Anaconda, but those came out decades ago. Now, Lopez getting back into sci-fi in a big, big way with the biggest streamer there is.

Advertisement

Deadline reports she’s set to star and produce a new film called Atlas, which is being made for Netflix. Brad Peyton (Rampage, San Andreas) is attached to direct from an original script by Leo Sardarian (Crackle’s StartUp), which is being polished by Aron Eli Coleite (Heroes, Star Trek Discovery, Locke & Key).

The premise is intriguing but oddly familiar. Apparently Lopez plays “a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, [she] must work with the one thing she fears most— a nother AI.” Wait. Is Atlas...Terminator 2? It sure sounds similar, what with the whole “ two artificially intelligent beings, one of which is teaming up with a powerful woman to save the world” thing and all.

“I’m so honored to be working with Jennifer, Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas], and the rest of the team at Nuyorican Productions along with our partners Joby [Harold] and Tory [Tunnell] at Safehouse,” Peyton said in a statement. “Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she’ll bring the incredible strength, depth, and authenticity we’ve all come to admire from her work. Furthermore, Jeff [Fierson] and I are so excited to be back working with... the entire team at Netflix. They have been nothing short of amazing to work with and we are blessed to have the opportunity to make another movie on the service.” That last movie Peyton is referring to is an action thriller called Sweet Girl, which he produced; it stars Jason Momoa and comes to Netflix later this summer.

Really, though, the main event here is Jennifer Lopez and an AI battling another AI to save humanity. And you can sign us the hell up for that.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.