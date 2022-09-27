As the marketing for Halloween Ends—and Halloween itself, for that matter—builds into a crescendo of spookiness, the director responsible for some of the holiday’s most memorable frights is turning his attention elsewhere: specifically to Godzilla, shining star of Shout Factory TV’s upcoming movie marathon, featuring the great John Carpenter as host.

The streamer’s Masters of Monsters weekend runs November 3-6 and will feature Carpenter introducing (and geeking out about) “his four favorite monster films directed by Ishiro Hondo,” according to Nerdist: Godzilla (the uncut Japanese original version, aka Gojira); Rodan; Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster; and The War of the Gargantuas.

Nerdist also shared a clip of Carpenter—whose skills as a musician and composer have long been complementary to his skills as a filmmaker—singing the praises of Godzilla composer Akira Ifukube, noting Ifukube also created Godzilla’s signature roar by “rubbing a broken-down double bass with a rubber glove.”

John Carpenter Talks Godzilla for Shout! Factory

This is truly a case of two great tastes that taste great together, no? Masters of Monsters (featuring your host, the Master of Horror) kicks off with Godzilla on November 3 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT; the rest of the films unspool at the same time on subsequent nights in the order listed above. You can learn more about the movie marathon right here.

