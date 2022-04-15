Jonathan Hickman might be beloved for his creator-owned work at Image and his iconic runs on Avengers, Fantastic Four, and most recently X-Men at Marvel, but his next big project is a huge, out-of-this world collaboration on Substack with Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston—and io9 has a peek inside.



Titled 3 Worlds/3 Moons, the new, quite literal sci-fi universe is a project that goes beyond Hickman, del Mundo, and Huddleston to deliver a plethora of stories from a veritable who’s who of comic book talent. Part comics anthology, part worldbuilding sourcebook, 3 Worlds/3 Moons includes stories and art from the likes of Al Ewing, Tini Howard, Nimit Malavia, Marissa Louise, Christian Ward, Ram V, Valentine De Landro, and many more. But while the project is going to live through a Substack newsletter, it’s kicking off with a sumptuous graphic novel, [SYSTEMS] Sourcebook—and io9 can exclusively reveal a few glimpses at the stories contained!

[SYSTEMS] will feature 12 stories set in the universe of 3 Worlds/3 Moons, as well as worldbuilding material and insight into the process Hickman, del Mundo, and Huddleston took with establishing a new universe to tell stories in. Two versions, both designed by Sasha E. Head, will be available to different tiers of subscribers to the 3 Worlds/3 Moons substack: founder-tier subscribers will get a hardback copy signed by Hickman, del Mundo, and Huddleston as part of their subscription, while annual-tier subscribers will receive a standard softcover, with both tiers charging for shipping of the book. Any level of subscriber to 3 Worlds/3 Moons will also receive a digital copy for free.



Founders will also get access to extra bonuses, like a separate signed comic containing two stories titled “Fable” and “Ruins” as well as prints of art from del Mundo and Huddleston, both of which you can see below:

But you want to see the comics, right? io9 has got a brief teaser from three stories in [SYSTEMS]—a glimpse at Vanesa del Rey’s story, “Birth,” Nimit Malavia’s story “Gods,” and lastly a look at “Mining II,” by Stephen Green and colorist Michael Garland. Check it out!

“Birth,” by Vanesa del Ray

“Gods,” by Nimit Malavia

“Mining II,” by Stephen Green and Michael Garland

Today, April 15, is the final day for people to subscribe to 3 Worlds/3 Moons in order to receive a copy of [SYSTEMS] as a reward with cut-off at midnight PT—so if you’re interested, head on over to the 3 Worlds/3 Moons Substack to learn more.



