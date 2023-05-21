Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has often been a fun read thanks to its cast. It isn’t new for a series to have all of its characters be enjoyable, but the fun of shonen stories in particular is they allow the creators to just have a bunch of weirdos use their equally weird powers. The anime adaptation from MAPPA enhances that even further, which is what made that initial first season so enjoyable.

Of all the characters, one of the biggest oddballs is Satoru Gojo. Because of his power to manipulate space and reality whenever he chooses, he’s the most powerful Jujutsu Sorcerer in the present day, but also a complete irritation to everyone around him. Season two will focus mainly on Gojo, with the first half set in 2006 as he’s a young Sorcerer alongside his best friend (and eventual enemy) Suguru Geto, who can control Cursed spirits. Both of them are pretty powerful in their own right, and it falls to them to protect a young girl who’s being targeted by the assassin Toji Zenin. Last year’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie made clear the relationship between Gojo and Geto had mostly devolved, and the “Gojo’s Past” arc will show how they went from best buds to enemies.

TVアニメ『呪術廻戦』第2期「懐玉・玉折」PV第2弾｜OPテーマ：「青のすみか」キタニタツヤ｜7月6日から毎週木曜夜11時56分～MBS/TBS系列全国28局にて放送開始!!

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season made clear how substantial Gojo’s powerset is, and how much of a threat it could be to Geto’s plan. Though the trailer above doesn’t show it, the second half of the season will return to the present and adapt the manga’s “Shibuya Incident” arc. According to Anime News Network, the entire 24-episode season will air through early 2024, meaning we’ll probably get a look at the present day Shibuya events closer to the end of the season’s first half.

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season will premiere on Crunchyroll starting July 6. Along with the trailer, MAPPA revealed updated looks for the present day heroes like Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, which you can view here.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.