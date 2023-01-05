Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
Jung_E's New Trailer Reveals That in the Future, There Is Only Mom War

The Netflix film from Train to Busan's Yeon Sang-ho drops on January 20.

Sabina Graves
mom robot army
Screenshot: Netflix

A battle of mother and country ensues in the post-apocalyptic near-future in Jung_E, the latest from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. And that’s quite literally an army of moms, modeled after the mother of a researcher at an AI lab. Amid a civil war, the new Netflix film finds a scientist coping with the loss of her heroic mother by... cloning her. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?

Watch the trailer below for the Netflix feature release!

JUNG_E | Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s gripping and grotesque in the way of body horror and ethical compromise. The AI creation scenes don’t hold back and we’re fascinated by Yeon’s take on this alarming future. This sci-fi vision takes place in the year 2194, when people are living on shelters outside of our inhabitable planet, so it sorta makes sense that survivors would turn to their moms to save them: imagine if your mom was the terminator and she became the only hope for humanity.

I’m surprised this isn’t releasing on Mother’s Day. Instead, Jung_E debuts January 20 only on Netflix.

