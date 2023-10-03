Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Trailer Frenzy

Jurassic Park Is Getting Its Very Own Lego Remake

Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling is coming to Peacock on October 10.

By
Germain Lussier
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Jurassic Park Lego special is coming to Peacock.
A Jurassic Park Lego special is coming to Peacock.
Image: Universal

You’ve seen sexy Ian Malcolm before, but have you ever seen sexy Ian Malcolm in Lego? You’ll get your shot later this month as everyone’s favorite proponent of Chaos Theory narrates a brand new Lego special that will retell the story of the original Jurassic Park.

Watch
Exclusive Jurassic World Dominion Bonus Feature Clip
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Nerd Out About Jurassic Park's Returning Heroes
May 11, 2022
Will We See More of Uhura's Relationship with Spock? | io9 Interview
July 13, 2023

It’s called Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling and it’s coming to Peacock on October 10. Unlike the original Jurassic Park though, which runs just over two hours. Lego Jurassic Park clocks in at a trim 22 minutes. Perfect for when you want to experience the brilliance of the Steven Spielberg film, but in a fraction of the time. Here’s the trailer.

LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling | Official Trailer

All your faves are here: Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, John Hammond, Lex, Tim, and of course the dinosaurs like the T-Rex, Velociraptor, and even the sick T-Rex. All of it is to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary this year, which also included a slew of new Jurassic Park Lego sets.

Advertisement

And, if you watch the new show and want more, Peacock is also adding more Lego Jurassic content. Coming soon will be Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit 1 & 2, and Lego Jurassic World: Indominus Escape.

Head over to Peacock now for almost all things Jurassic (the first four films are on there, but not the two most recent) and check back on October 10 for the Lego special.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.