T-Rexes? Good. Jurassic Park Ford Explorers? Good. Giant Robots? Good. Mashing all of those things together? Goooooood.



Today Hasbro announced its latest unholy amalgam of the Transformers franchise with a pop culture classic. We’ve had the Ghostbusters, we’ve had Back to the Future, hell, we’ve had the X-Men. But now, just in time for the wider franchise itself to be back on a Beast Wars kick between Rise of the Beasts and War for Cybertron: Kingdom, we’re getting prehistoric with a Jurassic Park crossover that has to be seen to be believed. Which you can, because here’s a bunch of pictures of it below.

The Tyrannocon Rex and Autobot JP93 Jurassic Park set isn’t 100% accurate to the chase scene in the original movie—it’s a Jeep Wrangler that Ian, Ellie, and Muldoon escape in, rather than the Explorer the T-Rex crushes as it breaks free of confinement—but the figures themselves are just packed with great details. The Tyrannocon’s animal mode makes for a pretty solid T-Rex figure in and of itself, clocking in at around seven inches tall, and includes a new headsculpt. Meanwhile, the Autobot JP93 is jam-packed with cool little details, aside from the fact it transforms into an officially licensed Ford. In bot mode, the Transformer wears a little hat inspired by Alan Grant’s in the movie, and even wields a blaster replicating Muldoon’s SPAS-12 shotgun—and that’s even before you get to the new Jurassic Park themed deco, recreating the vehicle as it’s seen in the movie.

Currently, the set is exclusive to Amazon, where it’s available to preorder for a hefty $105 ahead of its release this November. However, don’t worry if you miss out—the set will be made available again for an early December release later this year through Hasbro’s own Pulse store. Life finds a way... to sneak some extra toy money out of your wallet.

