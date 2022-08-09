When the saga of Japanese tokusatsu hero Kamen Rider Zero-One, star of the 2019 Japanese TV show of the same name, returns in comic form this November, the Rider won’t be alone. Unfortunately for him, he’ll be accompanied by an all-new villain named Ragnarok, whom you can meet here.



Yesterday, we learned that Ragnarok is a “volcanic cluster cell-powered” enemy, which you can see for yourself in this character design from artist Hendry Prasetya (along with comic concept art for Zero-One himself):

It’s a cool design, which looks even better on the main cover of Kamen Rider Zero-One #1's main cover by Inhyuk Lee:



The official synopsis implies that there’s more to Ragnarok than just volcanic clusters cells, however: “ Aruto Hiden is Kamen Rider Zero-One! Along with his trusty Humagear companion Izu, he’s saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company Hiden Intelligence is attacked by the mysterious Ragnarok, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…”



How does this new villain connect to the aspir ing comedian-turned-business executive-turned-superhero’s past? There may be clues later in the week as io9's coverage continues. Meanwhile, t he first issue of Kamen Rider Zero-One, written by Brandon Easton, arrives on November 23 from Titan Comics, which you can pre-order here.

