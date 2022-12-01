Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is once again being called an antisemite for voicing his support for Adolf Hitler in an interview on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show InfoWars. Ye told Jones he sees “good things about Hitler” after Jones suggested he has been “demonized” in the media for his antisemitic remarks.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler, also,” Ye said in the InfoWars clip. “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me… ‘You can love us, and you can love what you’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’

“But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician—You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler!”

In the interview, Ye confirmed his support for the Nazi dictator, saying, “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” Later in the interview, Ye reiterated that it’s “time to promote love” by declaring, “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

Ye’s latest antisemitic remarks come on the same day Parler, the so-called “free speech app” said it’ll no longer be acquired by the rapper. In a statement sent to Axios, Parler’s parent company said, “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Ye had previously said he was going to buy the social media platform after being kicked off various sites including Twitter and Instagram for making antisemitic remarks that violate their terms of service. It was also part of an effort to, as Parler’s parent company said at the time, to make a “bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech.” Adding he hoped to “create a truly non-cancelable environment.”

Ye’s tumble includes receiving support from white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, and other extremists who have called him the greatest “since Adolf Hitler.” And he seems to have no remorse for his comments even after burning so many bridges. However , his account on Twitter has since been reinstated under the ownership of CEO Elon Musk.

Ye’s comments have been condemned by the American Jewish Committee and the ADL, numerous political leaders, celebrities, and his former wife , Kim Kardashian.