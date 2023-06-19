KRAVEN THE HUNTER – Official Red Band Trailer (HD)

Sony also releases the first poster, which puts Kraven in one of his most iconic costumes and poses out there. Check it out.

The full poster for Kraven the Hunter.
Image: Sony Pictures

The poster evokes this iconic pose and looks from the comics.

Kraven in the comics.
Image: Marvel Comics
Will the rest of the movie be as faithful to the comic? Well, at CinemaCon this year, the star spoke on that. Kraven the Hunter is a Marvel movie grounded heavily in the real world,” Taylor-Johnson said. “And anyone who is familiar with the comics and the character of Kraven, they know that he’s a fierce hunter with the skill of a highly trained killer. So, I figure now’s a good time to answer the Internet’s biggest question about the film. Will it be rated R? Fuck yes it’s going to be rated R.”

Directed by J.C. Chandor, Kraven stars Taylor-Johnson along with Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father. What do you think of the trailer? Tell us below.

Kraven the Hunter opens October 6.

