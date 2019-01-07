Photo: Carl Court (Getty)

This weekend, WikiLeaks reportedly sent journalists a “confidential” list of 140 “false and defamatory” things not to write about the organization. Now that a version of that list has leaked, WikiLeaks seems to have revised it—apparently omitting portions where it told news outlets Julian Assange isn’t a stinky cat abuser who lives under stairs.



On Sunday, Reuters reported that WikiLeaks sent a 5,000-word email to media outlets identifying 140 statements about WikiLeaks and founder Assange that were “false and defamatory.” Among other items, Reuters said the email included “more personal claims” such as that Assange does not bleach his hair, that he has never neglected an animal, and that he does not have poor hygiene.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, national security reporter Emma Best published what she says is the full email sent out by WikiLeaks, marked “CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL COMMUNICATION” and “NOT FOR PUBLICATION.” About ten minutes later, WikiLeaks tweeted out what it called the “FULL DOC,” acknowledging it had been leaked. But as Best pointed out on Twitter, WikiLeaks shared a version (labeled “1.3”) that was much different than the document Best published (labeled “1.2”).

Not only are many items worded differently in the list tweeted by WikiLeaks and the one released by Best, the new version has fewer than 100 items, as opposed to the 140 reported by Reuters and published by Best. Notably, the “personal claims” mentioned in the Reuters article are not in the document publicly released by WikiLeaks, though both versions state Assange is not a murderer.

Advertisement

Here are some items that are missing from version 1.3 that can be found in the email published by Best:

It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange, or his mother, or his father, is, or was ever, a member of a cult. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange bleaches his hair. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange’s mother is, or ever was, a “hippie”. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange is a communist. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange stinks. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever tortured a cat or dog. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange does not use cutlery or does not wash his hands. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange lives, or has ever lived, in a basement, cupboard or under the stairs. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever played soccer or used a skateboard during week days or office hours at the embassy. It is false and defamatory to suggest that WikiLeaks or Julian Assange is tied to, or is close to, the Kremlin. It is false and defamatory to suggest that WikiLeaks or Julian Assange shared documents with a dictator. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange or WikiLeaks ever employed, or contracted, a holocaust denier. It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever insisted on Russian bodyguards

Advertisement

Best also ran both versions through a difference checker, further highlighting the discrepancies between the email she published and the document WikiLeaks released on Monday



WikiLeaks did not respond to a Gizmodo request for comment on the accuracy of the email Best published. We will update this story if and when they reply.

[Reuters, WikiLeaks, Emma Best]