Budget Accordingly for the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in April

There’s good news and bad news for Lego fans next month. Unlike March, which brought with it some 45 new building sets, April arrives with just 14 new Lego introductions, and promises to be a little easier on budgets still recovering from last month.

The bad news? Indiana Jones finally makes his return to the Lego world with three irresistible new sets based on the original trilogy, and it’s hard to imagine any Lego fan not wanting minifigure versions of Carl, Russell, and Dug—the stars of Pixar’s Up—to join their collections. Here’s the best sets hitting Lego stores in April.