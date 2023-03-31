Budget Accordingly for the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in April

Including a temple-running Indiana Jones, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the stars of Pixar's Up.

By
Andrew Liszewski
There’s good news and bad news for Lego fans next month. Unlike March, which brought with it some 45 new building sets, April arrives with just 14 new Lego introductions, and promises to be a little easier on budgets still recovering from last month.

The bad news? Indiana Jones finally makes his return to the Lego world with three irresistible new sets based on the original trilogy, and it’s hard to imagine any Lego fan not wanting minifigure versions of Carl, Russell, and Dug—the stars of Pixar’s Up—to join their collections. Here’s the best sets hitting Lego stores in April.

Lego Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Temple of the Golden Idol

Lego Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Temple of the Golden Idol

It will be absolutely impossible to resist humming John Williams’ Indiana Jones theme while building this multi-sectional Lego recreation of the Temple of the Golden Idol that includes crumbling statues, a pit to swing over, and a giant rolling boulder. The 1,545-piece set will be available for purchase starting April 1 for $150, and also includes minifigures of Indy, Satipo, Belloq, and a Hovitos Warrior.

Lego Indiana Jones The Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase

Lego Indiana Jones The Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase

We’ll never see Sean Connery join Harrison Ford on screen again, but with this 387-piece Fighter Plane Chase set, you can recreate the Jones’ hunt for the Holy Grail as many times as you want. The set includes a plane with easily repairable breakaway wings, and will be available starting April 1 for $35.

Lego Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Escape From the Lost Tomb

Lego Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Escape From the Lost Tomb

Snakes? Why did it have to be snakes? We’re asking ourselves the same question as this 600-piece recreation of Raiders’ Lost Tomb includes a bunch of slithering Lego serpents, in addition to Indy, Mario, Sallah, and mummy minifigures, and a tiny brick built Ark of the Covenant. The set will be available starting April 1 for $400.

Lego Pixar Up House​

Lego Pixar Up House​

Fourteen years after Pixar’s Up first hit theaters, we’re still reaching for a tissue whenever we think back to its heart-wrenching opening montage. Thankfully, the rest of the film is an absolute delight, and translates beautifully to this 598-piece recreation of Carl Fredricksen’s house, complete with a bunch of balloons on top ready to carry it away, and minifigure versions of Russell and Dug the dog, too. The set is available starting April 1 for $60.

Lego Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90

Lego Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90

If your weekend adventures involve mountains and mountains of plastic bricks, you need a vehicle that can handle all of that uneven terrain. The 2,336-piece Lego Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 should fit the bill, with independent suspension on each wheel and a working winch on the front for rescues from sticky situations. The Defender 90 model can even be stripped down for trips through your Lego city layouts, and will be available starting April 4 for $240.

Lego Marvel Star-Lord’s Helmet

Lego Marvel Star-Lord’s Helmet

Is it a helmet, or a wraparound face mask? We’re not here to settle the debate as to what you should call Star-Lord’s headwear, we’re just here to let you know the 602-piece Lego recreation will be available for purchase next month for $80. But don’t plan on wearing it, because it’s just seven inches tall.

Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The New Guardians’ Ship

Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The New Guardians’ Ship

We don’t know much about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 aside from what we’ve seen in a handful of trailers, but the team will apparently be taking to the stars in a brand-new ship that features two smaller crafts that can detach and blast off on their own. The 1,108-piece set also includes Star-Lord, Nebula, Mantis, Drax, and Adam Warlock minifigures, and will be available for purchase starting April 1 for $100.

Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Baby Rocket’s Ship

Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Baby Rocket’s Ship

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 not arriving in theaters until May 5, we don’t have any context for this 330-piece recreation of Baby Rocket’s ship, but we do know it comes with both an adult minifigure version of Rocket Raccoon and an even cuter baby version of the trash panda. You can grab this set starting on April 1 for $35.

Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters

Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters

This tiny 67-piece Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set is probably going to appeal mostly to minifigure collectors, because as a recreation of the GotG’s headquarters, it’s surprisingly bare. The set does, however, come with minifigure versions of Star-Lord with a pair of blasters in hand, and a young adult version of Groot, who’s hopefully moved past his teenage angst. The set will be available starting April 1 for $10.

Lego Disney Celebration Train​

Lego Disney Celebration Train​

With a big ol’ “4+” disclaimer slapped on the box, this 200-piece Disney Celebration Train​ is a set clearly designed for younger builders. But Disney fans can be a ravenous bunch, and with a solid roster of six minifigures included—Minnie, Mickey, Moana, Woody, Peter Pan, and Tinker Bell—plus three Disney-themed parade floats, expect plenty of Mouseketeers to add this set to their collections when it’s officially available starting April 1 for $40.

Lego Disney 3-in-1 Magical Castle

Lego Disney 3-in-1 Magical Castle

Targeting an even younger demographic than the Celebration Train, this Disney 3-in-1 Magical Castle is assembled from 160 Duplo pieces and is designed for Mickey fans as young as three years old. It’s the perfect way to start kids on the path to Disney fandom, with chunky Duplo versions of Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, and Figaro the cat. The playset will be available starting April 4 for $100.

Lego Minecraft Alex, Llama, and Zombie BrickHeadz

Lego Minecraft Alex, Llama, and Zombie BrickHeadz

Funko might have had to throw away $30 million worth of its Pop figurines to clear up room in its warehouses, but Lego is apparently having no trouble unloading its BrickHeadz figures on collectors—probably because they can be easily recycled into other builds, instead of just being turned into doorstops and paperweights. Next month the BrickHeadz line expands with three new characters based on popular Minecraft characters: Alex, Llama, and a Zombie, which will be available starting April 1 for $10 each.

