Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March

When Lego reveals a new batch of sets it’s usually a test of patience for fans who often have to wait weeks, or sometimes months, to empty their wallets and start building. As February draws to a close, however, March will bring with it around 45 new Lego sets, and more challenges for those trying to be responsible with their spending.



With the exception of The Lord of the Rings fans having to hold out until March 8, we’ve sifted through everything that will be hitting Lego stores on March 1 to bring you the best sets that are worth adding to your collection.