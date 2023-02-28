Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March

Toys and Collectibles

Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March

From The Lord of the Ring's Rivendell, to a McLaren F1 LM supercar, to adorable versions of WALL•E and EVE.

By
Andrew Liszewski
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

When Lego reveals a new batch of sets it’s usually a test of patience for fans who often have to wait weeks, or sometimes months, to empty their wallets and start building. As February draws to a close, however, March will bring with it around 45 new Lego sets, and more challenges for those trying to be responsible with their spending.

With the exception of The Lord of the Rings fans having to hold out until March 8, we’ve sifted through everything that will be hitting Lego stores on March 1 to bring you the best sets that are worth adding to your collection.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Easily the most anticipated set amongst serious Lego collectors and builders is the 6,167-piece, The Lord of the Rings Rivendell, which will be available to Lego VIP members starting on March 5, and then everyone else on March 8, for $500. It’s also the most expensive Lego set to debut in March, but with 15 included minifigures, it’s going to be harder to resist than the One Ring.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet

Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Star Wars fans would probably jump at the chance to buy buildable helmets large enough to wear, but these smaller build-and-display alternatives are a solid compromise. The 670-piece, Princess Leia (Boushh) helmet, will be available starting on March 1 for $70, but unfortunately does not include a thermal detonator.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Star Wars: The Clone Wars has remained a reliably solid series for quite a few years now, bringing with it some great Lego sets as well, including this 854-piece recreation of Captain Rex’s helmet, which will be available starting on March 1 for $70.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet

Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

If you’re dropping $70 on the Captain Rex helmet, you’re going to have a hard time not grabbing the 766-piece, Clone Commander Cody helmet, which will look great sitting side-by-side on a shelf. It’s also available beginning on March 1 for $70.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Lego BrickHeadz EVE & WALL•E

Lego BrickHeadz EVE & WALL•E

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Lego’s BrickHeadz have been a great alternative to the incredibly popular Funko Pop! figures slowly taking over every retail space in the country. If you get tired of having them on your shelf, you can take them apart and simply build something else, although it’s hard to imagine anyone ever tiring of a little EVE and WALL•E sitting on their desk. The 155-piece duo is available March 1 for $15.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Lego BrickHeadz Cruella & Maleficent

Lego BrickHeadz Cruella & Maleficent

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Let’s encourage Hollywood to start doing more movie crossovers, starting with Cruella and Maleficent teaming up in a buddy flick. It doesn’t matter if they’re the heroes or the villains, we’ll be just as eager to buy tickets as we are grabbing this 320-piece BrickHeadz set of the duo, available March 1 for $20.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Lego BrickHeadz Moana & Merida

Lego BrickHeadz Moana & Merida

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Two very underrated characters from Disney and Pixar finally get a bit more of the spotlight they deserve with this 410-piece set featuring Moana and Merida and some of the most intricate hair we’ve seen on BrickHeadz figures yet. The set will be available on March 1 for $20.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite

Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

If there was one set that might be hard to find next month, it’s probably going to be the 749-piece BTS Dynamite set given the South Korean boy band has devoted fans all around the world, and even more devoted resellers trying to snatch up BTS merchandise they can flip on eBay. The first minifigure versions of Jung Kook, Jimin, SUGA, RM, Jin, and j-hope, will be available on March 1 for $100.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT

Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Looking for a building challenge that won’t leave you completely frustrated before it’s fully assembled? The Lego 2022 Ford GT is built from 1,466 Technic pieces giving the model loads of functionality including a V6 engine with moving pistons. That might sound like a lot of pieces, but it’s actually one of the smaller Technic supercar models Lego has released. Grab it on March 1 for $120.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Lego Technic The Batman Batcycle

Lego Technic The Batman Batcycle

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Matt Reeves’ The Batman was the antithesis of a Tim Burton film, with heroes, villains, and vehicles that felt firmly grounded in reality. The roar of Bruce Wayne’s Batcycle can’t compete with the sound of the Batmobile, but this 641-piece Lego recreation of the bike is a satisfyingly small Technic build for $50, available starting on March 1.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Lego Technic Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Lego Technic Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Fans of cars going round and round in circles probably already have this Lego Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on their wish lists, but the $50, 672-piece model might also be a great way to introduce younger Lego fans to the joy of Technic building when it’s available come March 1.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Lego Technic Firefighter Aircraft

Lego Technic Firefighter Aircraft

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Call us boring, but we’d be thrilled if Lego launched a line of Technic planes for aviation enthusiasts. For now, every few years we only get a handful of models like this 1,134-piece Lego Technic Firefighter plane that includes spinning props, retractable landing gear, and a cargo hold that dumps water—with clear plastic Lego studs filling that role. Grab it on March 1 for $100.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Lego Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione

Lego Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Those of us who spent our childhoods recreating drool-worthy sports cars out of plastic bricks probably have a long shelf filled with Lego’s Speed Champion models. They’re remarkably accurate recreations of real-licensed cars, including this lovely 261-piece Ferrari 812 Competizione, which arrives on March 1 for $25.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Lego Speed Champions Pagani Utopia

Lego Speed Champions Pagani Utopia

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

With a price tag of about $2,000,000 for the real thing, you can save yourself $1,999,975 by opting for Lego’s 249-piece Pagani Utopia which may be evne more satisfying because you get to build it yourself. It rolls into Lego’s garage on March 1 for $25.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Lego Speed Champions Porsche 963

Lego Speed Champions Porsche 963

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

First revealed at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the black, red, adn white livery pictured here, the Porsche 963 can join your own private racing fleet with this 280-piece Lego model that arrives on March 1 for $25.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

The most exciting addition to the Lego Speed Champions collection this year is the iconic McLaren F1 LM, one of the greatest street legal super cars ever built. So of course Lego is only making it available in a pricier, 581-piece two-pack, that includes a McLaren Solus GT when released on March 1 for $35.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Beach Camper Van

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Beach Camper Van

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Licensed sets have been a cash cow for Lego over the past few decades, but let’s not forget the simple pleasures of simply building with plastic bricks. This 556-piece Lego Beach Camper Van is a charming build with some fun parts usage that also comes with extra pieces to turn it into two additional models. When it drops on March 1 for $50, it will help remind you why you got into Lego in the first place.

Advertisement

19 / 20

Lego House A Minifigure Tribute

Lego House A Minifigure Tribute

Image for article titled Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March
Image: Lego

Revealed just yesterday, Lego is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its minifigure this year by super-sizing one of the most iconic minifigs of all time: Captain Redbeard from the 1989 Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship. The catch? The 1,041-piece, $85, 11.8-inch tall Redbeard will only be available from the Lego House in Billund, Denmark, so you’ll either be paying a premium for flight across the pond, or however much these end up going for on eBay.

Advertisement

20 / 20