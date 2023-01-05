We’ve got some bad news if your New Year’s resolution was to be more fiscally responsible. Not only did January 1 mark the availability of a handful of new sets announced last year, Lego also rang in 2023 by introducing a mountain of new sets, barely giving us enough time to pay off all our Christmas bills.

The new additions include everything from detailed Technic models, to a re-release of a long-gone retro line, to even a collection of new BrickHeadz celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. And if you’re fans of Lego’s Speed Champions line, you’re getting five new supercars to park in your Lego garage.