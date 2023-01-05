Lego Welcomed 2023 With a Mountain of New Set Reveals That Immediately Landed on Our Wish Lists

Lego Welcomed 2023 With a Mountain of New Set Reveals That Immediately Landed on Our Wish Lists

The new additions include expansions of Lego's art, botanical, Technic, and Speed Champions collections.

By Andrew Liszewski
We’ve got some bad news if your New Year’s resolution was to be more fiscally responsible. Not only did January 1 mark the availability of a handful of new sets announced last year, Lego also rang in 2023 by introducing a mountain of new sets, barely giving us enough time to pay off all our Christmas bills.

The new additions include everything from detailed Technic models, to a re-release of a long-gone retro line, to even a collection of new BrickHeadz celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. And if you’re fans of Lego’s Speed Champions line, you’re getting five new supercars to park in your Lego garage.

Lego Art Hokusai’s The Great Wave

Although not as famous as the Mona Lisa, Hokusai’s woodblock print The Great Wave is definitely the most famous piece of art to ever come out of Japan, and is considered to be one of the most reproduced pieces of art in history. That now includes Lego, which has turned The Great Wave into an 1,810-piece addition to its buildable art collection; it comes complete with a plastic brick matte board and frame.

Pricing and Availability

The Lego Art The Great Wave is available now for $100, although at the time of writing it’s completely sold out.

Lego The Batman Batcycle

Lego is still adding to its The Batman collection 10 months after the film hit theaters with a 641-piece Technic recreation of the Dark Knight’s very un-Burtonesque Batcycle. The model includes features like a working suspension, handlebar steering, a moving engine connected to the back wheel with a chain drive, and a flip-down kickstand for display.

Pricing and Availability

The Lego The Batman Batcycle will be available starting on March 1 for $50, but Lego isn’t accepting pre-orders for this set.

Lego 2022 Ford GT

Lego Technic models might not be as pretty as standard Lego models when built, but they make up for it with lots of functionality, which is what makes this 1,466-piece, 1:12-scale model of the 2022 Ford GT so tempting. It’s got working steering, independent suspension on all four wheels, front axle steering, a differential in the back, opening doors, and adjustable spoiler, and an accessible hood revealing a V6 engine inside with moving pistons.

Pricing and Availability

The $120 Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT won’t be available until March 1, and unfortunately Lego is not taking pre-orders for the set at this time.

Lego Blacktron Cruiser

Lego has started digging back through its archives in recent years and resurrecting some of its most popular (and sorely missed) sets from decades ago, including the iconic Lego Space Galaxy Explorer. Debuting way back in 1987, the Blacktron line wasn’t as expansive as Lego’s other space offerings, but it looked way cooler with a use of black, yellow, and red parts, and is back, in a limited fashion, with this 356-piece Blacktron Cruiser that includes a minifigure pilot and robot assistant.

Pricing and Availability

Unfortunately, while the Blacktron Cruiser is listed on Lego’s website with a $30 price tag, it’s only available as a gift with purchases over $190 made before January 15.

Lego NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

If you’re a fan of cars competitively driving around in circles, you’ve probably already got a favorite NASCAR team, a favorite NASCAR track, and a favorite helmet that can hold cans of beer. And now you’ve got a new favorite Lego set with this 672-piece NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with working steering and a hood that opens to reveal a V8 engine inside with pistons that move up and done. It’s got some flashy livery too, but this might be one to skip if you hate stickering your Lego builds.

Pricing and Availability

The Lego NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be available starting March 1 for $50, but Lego isn’t accepting pre-orders at this time.

Lego Disney 100th Celebration BrickHeadz

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Disney and you better believe the House of Mouse is going to crank up the merchandising machine well past 11. Lego is kicking things off with a new addition to its BrickHeadz line, a 510-piece four-pack featuring collectible figure versions of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Mickey Mouse, Snow White, and Tinker Bell, who each come with a display base but a complete lack of any accessories. Give Tink her wand, at least.

Pricing and Availability

The Lego BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration collection will be available starting February 1 for $40, but Lego is not accepting pre-orders just yet.

Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide

Bugatti is only building 40 copies of its Bolide supercar, and with a price tag of $5 million each, the chances of you bringing one home are slim. Unless, of course, you’ll settle for a smaller version made from 905b plastic bricks and Technic parts. Lego’s Bugatti Bolide has an animated W16 engine, working steering, and raising scissor doors, all without sending your insurance premiums skyrocketing.

Pricing and Availability

The Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide is available now for $50 from Lego’s online and brick-and-mortar stores.

Lego Botanical Collection Dried Flower Centerpiece

Although a little late to be used as a festive autumnal centerpiece for your Thanksgiving spread, Lego is expanding its Botanical Collection with this 812-piece Dried Flower Centerpiece that can be assembled as a single piece, or combined with multiple copies of the set allowing for alternate arrangements, such as an adornment for a candle in the middle.

Pricing and Availability

The Lego Botanical Collection Dried Flower Centerpiece will be available starting February 1 for $50, but Lego is not accepting pre-orders for this set at this time.

Lego Speed Champions McLaren, Pagani, Ferrari, and Porsche

So far, Lego’s additions to its Speed Champions line have been fantastically detailed recreations of real life supercars that won’t necessarily break the bank if you try to collect all of them. The first five additions to the line in 2023 will be the 581-piece McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM sold in a two-pack, the 249-piece Pagani Utopia, the 261-piece Ferrari 812 Competizione, and the 280-piece Porsche 963.

Pricing and Availability

The Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM will be available starting March 1 for $35, while the Pagani Utopia, Ferrari 812 Competizione, and the Porsche 963 will also be available on the same day for $25 each—but there are no pre-orders available yet.

