As wars and floods and storms and billionaires and an ongoing pandemic continue to make the 2020s the perfect stress incubator, finding ways to relax and rest your brain is critical. Enter Lego’s newest reveal, which perfectly merges two relaxing hobbies: gardening and playing with building toys.

At one time, Lego was strictly considered a children’s toy, with adults who never lost their love for the plastic bricks having to keep their hobby a secret. These days, Lego markets its building sets to all age groups, and the company’s new additions to it Botanicals Collection is the perfect way to proudly show off your own ever-growing collection of little plastic bricks .