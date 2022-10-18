Part of the process of making your own creation with Lego is building and rebuilding until you get it right: an approach that Lego itself takes because while we’ve gotten several Marvel Hulkbuster sets over the years, none come anywhere close to this towering 21-inch tall masterpiece.



Lego’s website still lists two or three variations on smaller-scale Hulkbuster sets it’s released in the past, as well as the 1,363-piece Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition, first revealed at the New York Toy Fair back in 2018. It was lavishly detailed with swappable arms and enough room for a Lego Iron Man M ark 43 minifigure to climb inside, and a $120 price tag to match. But the new 4,049-Piece Hulkbuster set hulks out with more details, more pieces, and a much larger bite of your brick budget.