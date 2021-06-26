Lego Returns to The Mandalorian With 3 New Vehicle Sets

Three more Mando sets are making their way to Lego Star Wars! Image : Lego

The Mandalorian’s second season gave us plenty of big moments, and plenty of iconic Star Wars vehicles to boot. The latest round of Lego sets based on the show celebrate that with vehicles big and small that let you recreate the return of Boba Fett, the fall of Moff Gideon, and more in bricky form.



Advertisement

Announced at Lego’s first official convention, Lego Con, today, the three sets will be available this s ummer. First up is one of two Imperial Remnant vehicles in the wave, the Imperial Armored Marauder. Inspired by the troop transport stolen by Greef Karga and Mando in the episode “The Siege, ” the 478-piece set builds the titular Marauder transport and comes with four minifigures: Karga , two standard Stormtroopers, and a mortar-launcher-carrying Artillery Stormtrooper. It’ll cost $40.

Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Lego 1 / 5

For $50, fans can get a 593-piece set replicating Boba Fett’s iconic ship, Slave One. The set—simply titled “Boba Fett’s Starship”—is smaller scale than the last time we got it in Lego form for the 20th anniversary of the Lego Star Wars line, but still faithfully recreates the rotating wings of the ship ; thanks to an included brick-built speeder, the set has an impromptu stand to be posed either landed or mid-flight. The set has two minifigures: Boba, of course, wearing his reclaimed Beskar armor, and the Mandalorian, who also carries the Beskar spear he found in season two during his encounter with Ahsoka Tano.



Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego 1 / 7

G/O Media may get a commission LG 29" UltraWide Monitor $150 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XRJ33

Rounding out the reveals is the big ticket, $160 Imperial Light Cruiser—better known to you and me as Moff Gideon’s personal command ship, host to the season’s climactic moments. Clocking in at 1,336 pieces, the faithful recreation of the Arquitens-class vessel includes play features such as rotating, stud- firing defense turrets and small, brick- built TIE Fighters to be launched from the ship’s hangers. The main body of the cruiser can have its hull lifted up to reveal play areas for the set’s five minifigures: the Mandalorian, Moff Gideon, Fennec Shand, Cara Dune (yes, really), a Dark Trooper, and, of course, Grogu himself.

Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Image : Lego Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Lego 1 / 9

Advertisement

All three new Lego Star Wars sets will be available starting August 1.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.