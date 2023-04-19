Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection

Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection

This time the blue hedgehog is bringing Tails, Amy, and Dr. Eggman minifigures along with him.

Andrew Liszewski
Gif: Lego

Video games are a huge part of retro ‘80s nostalgia, which Lego has capitalized on with sets that recreate both classic gaming consoles, and classic retro games. The brickmaker has leaned heavily into Nintendo and Super Mario over the past few years, but it looks like it’s finally ready to give Sega its due with a new collection of Sonic the Hedgehog building sets.

Lego’s first Sonic the Hedgehog set actually arrived back in late 2021: a 1,125 piece recreation of the game’s iconic Green Hill Zone level, but it was designed more as a collector’s display piece. The four new Sonic sets announced today lean more towards play, with one even including a launcher that actually sends the hedgehog racing through a full inverted loop, as well as introducing minifigure versions of other characters in the Sonic universe. Check them all out!

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The smallest and most affordable set in the new expanded Sonic the Hedgehog collection is the Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge which, as the name implies, wraps the hedgehog in a Super Monkey Ball-esque sphere which is fired from a buildable slam launcher and sends Sonic through obstacles and over ramps.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The 292-piece set includes a Sonic minifigure, a tiny version of Sonic’s friend Flicky, and a Moto bug Badnik baddie, as well as gold rings to collect, a tunnel, a ramp, and a pair of turntables with speakers to help get the party started.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge will be available starting on August 1 from Lego’s online and brick-and-mortar stores, and will sell for $35.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

Focusing more on imaginative play than action, Lego Sonic is finally joined by his best friend Tails in this playset featuring the double-tailed fox’s workshop and Tornado bi-plane.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The 376-piece set also comes with a tiny Clucky the chicken figure, a Buzz Bomber baddie, and accessories like a rolling toolbox, a lounge chair, and a computer.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane will be available starting on August 1 from Lego’s online and brick-and-mortar stores, and will sell for $40.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy's Animal Rescue Island

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

Sadly, it doesn’t looking like we’re getting a Knuckles Lego minifigure this time around, but Tails is being joined by Sonic’s friend Amy who’s more focused on caring for animals in this set than setting any speed records.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

In addition to Tails and Amy minifigures, the 388-piece set also includes tiny Picky (a pig), Pocky (a rabbit), and Flicky (a bird) figures, as well as a buildable angry-eyed Crabmeat baddie.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island will be available starting on August 1 from Lego’s online and brick-and-mortar stores, and will sell for $50.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The original Sonic Green Hill Zone Lego set also came with a loop, but it was strictly decorative, requiring a healthy dose of imagination for the Sonic minifigure to zoom through it. But with Lego’s new Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge, you can stuff the hedgehog in a plastic ball and then blast him out of a launcher where he’ll actually race through the loop, following by a ramp that sends him flying through a hoop, and eventually into Dr. Eggman.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

With 802-pieces this is the largest of the new Sonic Lego sets introduced today, and in addition to Sonic, Amy, Flicky, Becky, Pocky, and Pecky minifigures, it includes buildable Badniks Chopper and Newtron baddies, and our first proper Dr. Eggman minifigure, complete with claw-fisted hands.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Image for article titled Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection
Image: Lego

The Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge will be available starting on August 1 from Lego’s online and brick-and-mortar stores, and will sell for $100.

