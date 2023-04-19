Lego Is Adding Four New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets to its Sega Collection

Video games are a huge part of retro ‘80s nostalgia, which Lego has capitalized on with sets that recreate both classic gaming consoles, and classic retro games. The brickmaker has leaned heavily into Nintendo and Super Mario over the past few years, but it looks like it’s finally ready to give Sega its due with a new collection of Sonic the Hedgehog building sets.

Lego’s first Sonic the Hedgehog set actually arrived back in late 2021: a 1,125 piece recreation of the game’s iconic Green Hill Zone level, but it was designed more as a collector’s display piece. The four new Sonic sets announced today lean more towards play, with one even including a launcher that actually sends the hedgehog racing through a full inverted loop, as well as introducing minifigure versions of other characters in the Sonic universe. Check them all out!