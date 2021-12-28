The battle between the mascots for Nintendo and Sega may never end. It of course has raged on for years on gaming consoles, but in recent years, first Sonic had a hit movie, and now Mario is getting a movie. Then Mario got a Lego set, and now Sonic is getting one too. Sonic’s set, however, seems way more fun than Mario’s, and that’s coming from a Nintendo person.

The set is called Sonic the Hedgehog: Green Hill Zone and it was developed through the fan-generated Lego Ideas channel. It s 1,125 pieces bring one of Sonic’s most famous levels to life, complete with all the things that make Sonic, Sonic. So lots of mini-figs, lots of movement, and plenty of rings and gems.

The set is out on January 1 for $70 and here are some images.