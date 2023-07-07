Ahead of the premiere of X-Men ‘97—the follow-up to the popular ‘90s cartoon series—early next year, Lego is releasing another Wolverine set next month which focuses on the iconic Marvel character’s most recognizable and most dangerous feature: those retractable adamantium claws.

Unlike Lego’s Black Panther tribute, released late last year, that recreated the character as a 2,961-piece bust with a pair of crossed hands, the new Lego Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws set is more in line with the smaller sets recreating Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, and Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet. Instead of thinking of them as recreation of a severed limb from each character, it’s good to remember that nearly every superhero has an elaborate costume that can be removed at the end of the day. (Just ignore the claws, in this case.)

The set’s 596 pieces assemble to recreate Wolverine’s right hand glove, with five fully-articulated fingers that can be posed, and the character’s adamantium claws fully extended. The claws can also be posed and even removed completely, but that seems pointless as all you’re then displaying is a blue glove. From the bottom of the included buildable base (featuring the X-Men ‘97 logo) to the tip of the middle claw, the display piece measures 14.5-inches tall which means that it’s not designed to be 100% human scale. And as with the Infinity Stone gauntlets and the Black Panther bust, this is a completely solid Lego build and is not designed to be used as a wearable cosplay accessory.

The Lego Marvel Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws set is available for pre-order starting today through Lego’s website for $70, but you’ll have to wait until August 1 for it to ship out.

