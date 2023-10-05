It’s oddly fitting that well over two years have passed since the first season of Loki, because time is always a piece of the puzzle. Loki introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the multiverse in an unforgettable way, branching the franchise’s most popular villain off from the series’ most popular film and turning the entire MCU on its head.

After Loki, we now know that there are infinite universes out there, each one with a different version of everyone. And we saw several of those in the first season as the God of Mischief did his best to figure out what the heck was going on. Which, eventually, he did by finding He Who Remains, a Kang variant that flipped the MCU on its head yet again.

Remember what happened next? Well, the below clip will refresh your memory as it takes us back to the end of Loki season one, just in time for tonight’s release of the season two premiere. And, below that, we invite a full, spoiler-filled discussion of the episode. Talk about the new characters, the returning characters, the big reveals, new stories, and of course that mid-credits scene. (You missed it, didn’t you? Go back and watch it.)

Here’s the video with the discussion below. And come back each week for our evening spoiler post, and the next day for our in-depth recaps and reactions.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Past, Present and Future

Watch the first episode of Loki season two right here. And your spoiler discussion starts... now.

