Loki Season 2's First Trailer Rips the Timeline Apart

Our first proper look at the return of Loki is here, and Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief has some proper chaos on his hands—familiar faces, familiar foes, fluorescent green pie, and oh, just a little thing like all of time itself coming apart at the seams, himself included.

Marvel’s released the first trailer for Loki season two, which you can check out below. Set after the chaotic events of the first season’s finale, which set up not just the ideologically separated Lok i and Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino, glimpsed throughout this trailer) but the inevitable threat of the many variants of Kang the Conqueror ( Jonathan Majors, who was arrested in March on assault charges in the wake of an alleged domestic dispute) .

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

The trailer perhaps smartly keeps the latter largely out of sight—giving us a brief glimpse of the scene released as one of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credits scenes—to focus on the wider impact on the timeline, which is seemingly tearing not just Loki himself apart as he’s wrenched through time, but the very TVA itself. Maybe enjoy those perfect slices of pie while you can, God of Mischief.

Loki season 2 begins streaming on Disney+ from October 6.

