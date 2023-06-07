Upper Deck sent out a press release today stating that it is suing Ravensburger over the publication of Disney’s Lorcana, which it alleges was stolen from an Upper Deck original game by a game designer previously contracted by Upper Deck. Lorcana is a trading card game that has already received a lot of hype from both Disney collectors and trading card game enthusiasts.

“We invested significant time and resources to develop a new and novel trading card game. Our current leadership values the importance of protecting intellectual property of both Upper Deck and its licensors,” said Upper Deck p resident Jason Masherah in a press release. “We want gamers and fans to continue enjoying and having access to unique, innovative and immersive trading card games. We encourage competition in the industry, but also strongly believe in playing by the rules to ensure the gaming community benefits from the different creative choices by each manufacturer.”

Advertisement

io9 has recieved the Upper Deck complaint in full and is reviewing it. We have reached out to Ravensburger via its PR firm. We will update this article with more information as it is released.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]



Advertisement Advertisement

Read more from io9:

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

